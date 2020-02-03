Justin Bieber Talks About Drug Use: “People Don’t Know How Serious It Got”

“Honestly, I’m committed to getting better and committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether it’s inconvenient or not,” Bieber says in Seasons. “Because I know ultimately, it’s not only for me — but being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be. And for all the friends that want to enjoy the music that I make and stuff, I can’t do it if I’m not healthy. And I haven't been healthy for a long time.”