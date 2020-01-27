Justin Bieber Teases A New Song About His LDR With Hailey Bieber In New Documentary

Justin Bieber: Seasons is the latest celebrity documentary series to come to YouTube. While much of the first episode, "Leaving The Spotlight," is about Bieber's recent break from music, it also contains a snippet of an upcoming song in anticipation of his mysterious new album.
So far, Bieber has released the single "Yummy," and the countdown in the docuseries suggests that the singer's new album is landing any day now. As we watch him prepare to return to music in the summer of 2019, there's a scene in which Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are riding in the car listening to a new song.
Advertisement
"See you when I touch down," Bieber sings at 8:42.
Later, the song continues at 9:27. As Hailey sings along, the lyrics seem to be about how their relationship is impacted by all the traveling their careers require.
"And I'm gonna fly out, flying to the east coast, I've got to keep the lights on," he sings. "You know it...you've got me strung out."
That's all we get of the song, which already sounds much like Bieber's past hits — as opposed to "Yummy," which was a departure lyrically.
However, there does appear to be one common thread: Hailey. The two wed in the fall of last year, and even in the docu-series, she never leaves her husband's side. It's worth wondering, though, if ex Selena Gomez will get a mention on the upcoming album, since a number of songs on her recent album, Rare, were about her relationship with Bieber.
Watch the first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, and listen to the new song, below.
Advertisement