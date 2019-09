According to The Hollywood Reporter , Dangerous Woman Diaries will be comprised of four episodes that will feature highlights from Ariana Grande’s professional life. The docuseries will include concert footage and intimate clips from the pop star's Dangerous Woman tour as well as snippets from the making of her new album, Sweetener. It will also touch upon moments from Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute, which was organized to honor victims of a terrorist attack at the singer’s concert in Manchester last May.