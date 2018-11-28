When it comes to what Ariana Grande can achieve, it’s safe to say that “the limit does not exist.” Along with releasing the promo to her 2000s rom-com-inspired music video, which teases remakes of iconic scenes from Mean Girls, Grande also shared a trailer for her docu-series, Dangerous Woman Diaries. The debut episode is expected to launch on the singer’s Youtube channel this Thursday, November 29.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dangerous Woman Diaries will be comprised of four episodes that will feature highlights from Ariana Grande’s professional life. The docuseries will include concert footage and intimate clips from the pop star's Dangerous Woman tour as well as snippets from the making of her new album, Sweetener. It will also touch upon moments from Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute, which was organized to honor victims of a terrorist attack at the singer’s concert in Manchester last May.
There is no indication that Dangerous Woman Diaries will spotlight Grande’s roller-coaster relationship with SNL’s Pete Davidson, nor will it feature her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller — it will predominantly focus on the singer's professional successes. What we’re really hoping for though, is more behind-the-scenes clips of Grande in full Regina George glam.
Fans can expect to tune-in to the singer’s YouTube channel for new episodes every Thursday, starting from November 29. Eager beavers who want to binge-watch the entire series in one go can sign up for YouTube Premium — a $12 monthly subscription that offers offline downloads and ad-free viewing.
Don’t miss the first episode of Dangerous Woman Diaries, out on YouTube tomorrow.
