How Justin Bieber Cleared His Adult Acne In Quarantine

More than just Justin Bieber's wife and muse, Hailey Bieber can now add skin-clearing facialist to her CV. In the most recent episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series, Cooking with the Biebers, Hailey and Justin bring fans into their kitchen to discuss their personal experiences with skin issues and acne. In fact, in the 10 minute webisode, Justin openly talks about how he finally beat his breakouts.
"Justin has really, really nice skin naturally, and over the last two years, he's been struggling with adult-onset acne breakouts," Hailey explains to the camera while preparing penne alla vodka. "I'm super into skin care, and because we've had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine, he is going to have glowing, perfect skin."
Advertisement
Justin is quick to admit that his current skin-care regimen has involved Hailey channelling her inner Dr. Pimple Popper. "She's been picking and prodding at my skin," he says, adding that his self-isolation routine includes serums and masks selected by Hailey.
“
I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine, he is going to have glowing, perfect skin.
Hailey Bieber
”
Generally speaking, the model says that she has become extremely passionate about skin care. "I think it's something a lot of people struggle with — you being one of them," she says, turning to Justin, who adds that Hailey's skin expertise has helped both his complexion and confidence. "You've already helped me with my self-confidence, even just getting my skin to the way it is now," he says sweetly.
It's clear that Hailey has been using her skin knowledge as a love language in quarantine, but it could also be a clue to what's next for the star. She's been open with us about her passion for products before the pandemic, and she's already a face of bareMinerals, which could mean a lot of things for the 23-year-old. More content? Definitely. Her own line? Only time will tell.
Advertisement