How To Make Your At-Home Facial As Legit As A Pro Version

Caveat: You can’t get the same lasers , tools, and potent active ingredients at home, because they just aren't available to consumers. But with science-led, well-formulated products , you can give yourself a more-than-effective pre-makeup facial in less than an hour. The more often you do them, the better — it takes consistency to get skin in peak condition — and you should always take all skincare down to your décolletage. Detail is everything.