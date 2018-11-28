How To Make Your At-Home Facial As Legit As A Pro Version

When a holiday-party invite drops in your inbox, the first question that comes to mind is usually what you're going to wear. But what is an embellished velvet/lamé dress without equally silky skin? If you don't have the time or money to see a facialist regularly (as in, every 4-6 weeks), the big secret is to do it yourself, and emulate the professionals from the comfort of your own home.
Caveat: You can’t get the same lasers, tools, and potent active ingredients at home, because they just aren't available to consumers. But with science-led, well-formulated products, you can give yourself a more-than-effective pre-makeup facial in less than an hour. The more often you do them, the better — it takes consistency to get skin in peak condition — and you should always take all skincare down to your décolletage. Detail is everything.
Try this facial the day before an event to allow your face time to calm down afterwards, then pep skin up with a sheet mask on the day. Soirée skin, sorted.
