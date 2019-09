We Tried $3,338 Worth Of Skin Care — & This Was The Best Of 2018

But we shouldn't lose hope for the future — at least, not where innovations in beauty are concerned. Nobody can really predict what the hell is going to happen in the next few years, good or bad, but every day brings us a new skin-care product that we would've thought impossible five years ago. A resurfacing serum that leaves you practically baby-skinned overnight. A moisturizer that feels like nothing on your face, but hydrates as well as a heavy cream. Stickers that suck the life out of pimples but disappear into skin, so you can go about your life like you don't have a whitehead the size of a planet on which we may someday live.