The At-Home Facial To Prep Skin For Every Christmas Occasion

When an invite drops into your inbox, the immediate consideration is usually what you’re going to wear. But what is a lamé/velvet/embellished dress without a similarly silken face? If you haven't the time or money to see a facialist regularly (recommended every 4-6 weeks, FYI), the secret is to do it yourself and emulate the professionals from the comfort of your own home.
Caveat: You can’t get the lasers, the tools and the potency of active ingredients at home as they aren’t available to consumers, but with science-led, well-formulated products, you can give yourself a more-than-effective pre-makeup facial in less than an hour. The more often you do them, the better – it takes consistency to get skin in peak condition – and you should always take all skincare down to your décolletage. Detail is everything.
Try this facial the day before an event to allow your face time to calm down afterwards, then pep skin up with a sheet mask on the day. Soirée skin sorted.