With countries around the world operating under social distancing orders, a few not-so-surprising trends have emerged, particularly for those of us who are fortunate enough to spend extra time at home: collective Netflix binging, virtual hangouts, and the return of sock curls. But what we couldn't have anticipated was a surge in people learning to embrace not only their natural hair, but their bare skin, too.
Over the past several weeks, women have taken to social media to share stories of how they're building a more positive relationship with their skin at home or as essential workers, blemishes and all. Some are finding the courage to go on video calls for work with zero concealer; others are realizing that, amid all the bigger problems in this world right now, acne is just, well, acne.
In light of these conversations, we spoke to five women — from Texas to the United Kingdom — about how their attitude toward their skin has evolved since COVID-19 changed the way we all experience the world.