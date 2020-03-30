The Dermatologist’s Guide To At-Home Laser Hair Removal

Between shaving, waxing, sugaring, threading, epilating, and good ol' fashioned Nair, there's no shortage of ways to remove body hair if that's your thing — but laser hair removal is the only method that promises smooth, hairless skin on a permanent basis. While the service is available at most cosmetic dermatologists' offices, there are many at-home devices touting similar benefits at a fraction of the cost of an in-office package.
If you're wondering how those handheld gadgets work — and, most importantly, if they're suitable for your skin type — then you've come to the right place. "Laser hair removal is an excellent way to reduce unwanted hair, but there are a lot of things that go into the decision of which laser is best for you," Morgan Rabach, MD, dermatologist and cofounder of LM Medical, tells Refinery29.
Achieving permanent results from at-home options can take a few months, so if you're spending a lot of time home and practicing social distancing, now's a good a time as any to start on your at-home laser journey. Ahead, everything you need to know before you try zapping from the comfort of your bedroom.
