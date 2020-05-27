“It’s important to know that the main source of visible light is actually the sun; however, we do get exposure to visible light — which includes blue light — while indoors from computer screens and phone screens,” says Robinson. “Visible light has different effects on the skin than rays that are found primarily outside (UVA and UVB) and we have increasing evidence that exposure can cause persistent hyperpigmentation (excess pigment production), erythema (or redness), and trigger worsening of certain skin conditions like melanoma.”