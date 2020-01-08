Of all the ingredients on the market that promise clearer, brighter skin, none have as lengthy a history as turmeric, the bright yellow spice that's all over your Instagram feed and local coffee shop. The anti-inflammatory benefits that have made it a staple in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years also explain why wellness enthusiasts are flocking to Trader Joe's en masse to buy up the stuff.
In addition to allegedly helping calm inflammation in the body, thanks to a potent active ingredient called curcumin, it's hardly a secret that turmeric is also prized as a formidable opponent against a variety of skin concerns ranging from acne to dullness. "Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory," says Mary Schook, licensed aesthetician and founder of M.S. Apothecary. "It's also antibacterial, which is why you can even find it in toothpaste in India."
Unsurprisingly, turmeric has found its way into cleansers, serums, moisturizers, masks, and more, which means you can now harness its healing properties in a jar. Ahead, seven face masks you'll want to have in heavy rotation this winter to keep your skin clear, calm, and perfectly balanced.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.