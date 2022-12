Because I'm in a show 6 days of the week, my beauty routine stays pretty consistent. But this week was extra special as we opened the new musical, & Juliet on Broadway! On my days off, I especially like to take the time to give my skin a little R&R. I always start with my Tower 28 SOS Spray as an all over toner, which helps calm my skin and speed up recovery. Another favorite product of mine is actually a sheet mask that comes in the most genius packaging ever: the VT Pro-Cica Masks , stored in a wipe-like dispenser box, which makes them convenient to use. I keep them in the fridge for a nice cooling sensation and I can’t live without them. They are the perfect treat and incredible value for money.