Her skin story: "I started breaking out when I was 12, but it wasn’t too bad until I reached eighth grade. I was one of the few kids in my grade who was breaking out, and at that point, I stopped consuming meat and dairy products, and I was going to a dermatologist every month. Nothing seemed to be working. People would come up and say to me, ‘You know you’re breaking out a lot, right?’ or ‘Maybe you should try washing your face.’ By eleventh grade, it got even worse and I started taking doxycycline [doctor-prescribed antibiotics to treat acne], which helped, but now I have hyperpigmentation from scars. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s genetic — my mom had acne when she was my age, and so did my siblings. Their acne cleared up when they reached 18, so I know it will go away eventually."