I Tried $1,050 Worth Of First Aid Beauty Products — & This Is My Honest Opinion

One of the first lessons they teach you in journalism school: "If your mother says she loves you, check it out." The memorable adage is a reminder to never take anything at face value without first verifying it yourself. Honestly, it's not something I've ever had an issue with before: I'm plenty skeptical, thank you very much. So when tasked to test every product in the extensive First Aid Beauty line, I knew there would be some winners, some losers, and many downright forgettables — it's the natural order of things, right?