But it's also really buildable. On days my acne scars are especially visible, I just liberally squeeze the formula onto a Beautyblender, bounce the sponge across my cheeks and chin, and then dust on a light veil of powder on top for a going-out look. Of course, because my mother likes to remind me that nothing in the world is ever "perfect," I do have one complaint: The shade range is limited. There are only four options available, so if you have super-fair skin, like I do in the winter, or a darker complexion, it might be hard to build up to a fuller-coverage look. (One thin layer, however, blended in just as well on me as it did my uber-tan friend over the weekend, so that's promising.)