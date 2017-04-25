It Cosmetics Is Having A Huge Sale Right Now

If you're Taylor Swift, having a squad is par for the course. Loyalty isn't just a Lil Wayne song they (most definitely) dance to at awards shows — it's a requirement. But if you're a beauty editor like me, you can't be monogamous with the same group of cosmetic products, especially if those products come from a single brand. Playing the field — and constantly testing new lipsticks, shampoos, and contour kits — is part of the job description in my HR file.
And yet, I always come back to It Cosmetics. Call me dramatic, but I nearly sobbed into my makeup bag when I realized I was fresh out of the CC cream on vacation recently. Those baby soft makeup brushes? I don't even share those with my mom.
While I'm lucky enough to try the products for free, when I learned It was having its annual friends and family sale now through April 28 — which includes 25% off the entire website plus free shipping — you can bet your ass I forwarded the link to my entire contact list.
Not sure where to start? Let me walk you through the products I almost exclusively stash in my makeup bag. (Just don't tell my boss.)