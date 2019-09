It Cosmetics Is Having A Huge Sale Right Now

If you're Taylor Swift, having a squad is par for the course. Loyalty isn't just a Lil Wayne song they (most definitely) dance to at awards shows — it's a requirement. But if you're a beauty editor like me, you can't be monogamous with the same group of cosmetic products, especially if those products come from a single brand. Playing the field — and constantly testing new lipsticks shampoos , and contour kits — is part of the job description in my HR file.