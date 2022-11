How Claire Saffitz Eats Dessert Every Night & Still Has Great Skin

I make myself some coffee and take a shower. I use a solid shampoo by HiBAR , which was an impulse purchase when I was in LA in the spring and I like it a lot. I have no real brand loyalty when it comes to shampoo or conditioner, and frequently shop the hair aisle at Whole Foods. I am definitely a wash-and-go kind of person and rarely heat style. I do very little to maintain my look! I am just sure to not use any orange-toned products, which will affect the color of the silver streaks. I will use Ouai hair oil on the ends, but hardly even use product most days.