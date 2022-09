Even on Sunday, I wake up early — around 5:30 or 6 a.m. I love to meditate and do forgiveness prayers when everything is quiet. I usually wake up excited about the people I’m helping, what are their treatments, what are their problems, what can I do for them, but I don’t want to get busy with that until after I meditate. I love TM (Transcendental Meditation) , which I’ve been doing for 34 years. I do an extended version past the normal 20 minutes. It gives me deep rest and extra vitality, and sets the world right. Also, I pee in a jar. It’s not because I don’t have a great toilet (unless we’re sleeping in the yurt on our hill), but because I have an amazing garden, and the morning’s first pee, diluted 50% with water, is incredible for plants (high in sulfites, potassium, phosphorus, etc.). That might seem weird, but it’s traditional in many cultures, and certainly in Ayurveda. It took a while to convince my husband, Roger, but now it’s just routine (and our garden is thriving!).