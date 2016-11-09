I Tried A 30-Day Herbal Blood Cleanse To Treat My Cystic Acne

I am wearing a paper robe in an exam room in the office of a dermatologist I found on Zocdoc 20 minutes ago, fully nude except for a pair of sandals, which I am staring at as I face the wall. “Good, good,” the doctor says as he inspects my back for irregularities. The nurses behind him “mmhmm” in agreement. Apparently, this medical practice requires that all first-time patients, regardless of the reason for their visit, undergo a full-body skin exam — so yes, it is fair to say that I will do just about anything for a cortisone shot to quell a cyst, even if it involves getting naked.



As is the case for many people who wage the war against acne outside of the 12-to-20 age bracket, synthetic hormone injections are only one of the many questionable methods I’ve relied on to keep my face looking more like my face and less like the Lady in the Radiator from Eraserhead (google it). In the past five years, there have also been harsh topical treatments (accompanied by strongly worded warnings against use during pregnancy), three different types of birth control pills, and even an ill-advised yearlong stint on the antibiotic tetracycline — and always some combination of one or the other, because there’s never just one thing that makes a difference for my difficult-to-treat brand of hormonal acne. Sometimes, the stars align and my skin ends up clear for a precious moment, but chaos always awaits me just around the bend.



That is, of course, how I ended up there, naked, in the care of a dermatologist once again. After I was declared free of suspicious moles and authorized to put my clothes back on, the doctor took a closer look at my situation.



“Well, you definitely have acne,” he told me as he examined the three very red, very inflamed cysts lined up on my chin, the area of the face almost always reserved for breakouts of the hormonal sort. “I can give you a cortisone shot for those ones today, but what do you really want to do about it?”



I rattled off my existing plan of attack: a gentle cleanser followed by a topical antibiotic, a non-comedogenic moisturizer, and sunscreen in the morning. Then, another gentle makeup-removing cleanser, a non-comedogenic moisturizer, and a retinoid to top it all off at night. Plus, there’s the probiotic supplement my gynecologist recommended that I take in the morning and the hormone blocker spironolactone, which I take 50 milligrams of twice a day. Oh, and I have a hormonal IUD.



“So, I don’t know what else can be done about it, let alone what I want to do,” I said, a little exasperated. After all, what I really wanted was for someone else to tell me the solution, not for me to have to figure out if there even is one.

