A Minute-By-Minute Breakdown Of Drag Transformation

I’ll then apply my foundation — I mix shades together — and then conceal with a powder. I use Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 1 and 2, the texture is phenomenal for setting the face, and then Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder . I don’t like to excessively powder, but it is necessary because sometimes I’m wearing the same makeup for 16 hours straight, especially during Fashion Week. I’ll bake underneath my cheekbones, underneath my eyes, chin, and where I know my skin wants to crease, and will leave it there while I do my contour. So it's sitting there between 5 to 10 minutes. Sometimes, I even smoke up the under-eye area so anything that falls goes onto the bake, and then [I] lightly dust it off with a light, fluffy blush.