The Black Queens Of Drag Race Are Calling Out The Fandom’s Racism

At the same time, many Black queens rightfully feel like the stakes and standards are much higher for them than anyone else. Although Black and brown activists were at the very heart of the movement that paved the way for a production like Drag Race to even be possible in the first place, their paths to success are still tragically limited. Even as different narratives from the LGBTQ+ community emerge throughout popular entertainment on television ( Pose , The L-Word: Generation Q), film ( Call Me By Your Name Moonlight ), and music ( Sam Smith , Hayley Kiyoko, and Kehlani), queer entertainers struggle to gain ground and face harsh criticism while their white peers flourish.