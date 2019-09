The most obvious reason is that Moonlight needs to win everything it’s nominated for because it’s just that good of a movie . There, I said it. There is also the fact that MTV Movie & TV Awards isn’t known for honoring same-sex moments in this category. I get it. Many films and television shows for teens are just now deciding which side of the fence they want to be on when it comes to LGTBTQ representation. Thanks to lineups on networks like The CW and Freeform, television programming marketed for younger audiences has typically taken same-sex relationships — and kisses — a lot more seriously. However, MTV has never looked in that direction until now, as this is the first year the network included TV in the nominations. With only one or two exceptions, the ceremony has thus far been the awards show version of barsexuals, shining a light on a singular moment of physical contact between two people of the same gender for shits and giggles.