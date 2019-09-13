Sam Smith: “My Pronouns Are They/Them”

Sam Smith, who came out as non-binary in March, has shared that they’re now using they/them pronouns. In a Twitter thread this morning, Smith shared an image reading, “My pronouns are they/them,” accompanied by a thread.
“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” Smith wrote. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”
They added, “P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non-binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain.”
Next, Smith tweeted, “These are activists and leaders of the non-binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding” and tagged a number of activists and public figures, including Tom Rasmussen, Munroe Bergdorf, Travis Alabanza, Alok Vaid-Menon, Kate Moross, Amrou Al-Kadhi, Jonathan Van Ness, and Laverne Cox, as well as LGBTQ+ rights organizations including Stonewall UK, GLAAD, Mermaids, and the Human Rights Campaign. “Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x,” they concluded.
Smith also posted the message to Instagram, where fellow celebrities shared some love. “I love you. I’m proud to call you my friend,” wrote Jameela Jamil (Smith came out on as non-binary in an appearance on her Instagram talk show). “Welcome theyby,” wrote Alok V. Menon. “Love love love,” added Jonathan Van Ness, who also came out as non-binary earlier this year.
