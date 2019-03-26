I Got Facial Feminisation Surgery — & Walked A Catwalk 3 Weeks Later

Your face is how you look at other people, and it’s how you see yourself. You can’t get away from it. When I’d look in the mirror and notice some primary male characteristics, it would make me feel like I wasn't seeing who I really was. One of the biggest things that used to freak me out was dressing rooms, because the lighting is so horrendous. There was just something about the way the light hit my brow ridge and showed the width of my chin and my nose.