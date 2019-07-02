Amrou: It definitely doesn't come from having a rainbow filter on your brand logo and thinking you've solved queer oppression. As recent news has shown, the LGBTQ+ community is under great threat of constant violence. What we need is meaningful representation – characters on screen that are human in every sense of the word. Being given cultural and social spaces where we can have a meaningful, far-reaching voice, not just a tokenistic gesture of diversity. It would be easy to assume from the number of rainbow flags around Oxford Street that things were all equal now – but it's far from the case. Most LGBTQ+ people are too scared to hold their partner's hand in public. We have to combat this by meaningful representation of LGBTQ+ folk, from teaching about us in schools and showing us in TV/film/theatre, to having us in prominent governmental and social positions.