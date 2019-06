From Midnight Raids To Same-Sex Marriage: What's Changed In The 50 Years Since Stonewall

I certainly didn’t cover all the fights and triumphs for LGBTQ+ rights that have occurred in the 50 years since Stonewall, but I hope this timeline has pointed you in directions for further explorations and deepened your understanding of the historical moment in which you occupy. I believe we are arriving, and that is where we need to be — always active in creating a more equitable and inclusive nation. I say with critical optimism that it is getting better, because I need to dream forth a place where trans youth, such as Blake Brockington and Shelley “Treasure” Hilliard , do not live in fear and disenfranchisement. Projects like the It Gets Better campaign , for example, gives people a sense of a future and encourages us to embrace the past from which we came.