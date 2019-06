From Stonewall To Pride 50: The History Of The Pride Parade

After the parade was planned, they still needed to work out the details. After disagreeing about who would lead the parade, organisers decided that a member from each group would have one representative at the front of the march. After much debate, they settled on a chant that went, “Say it clear, say it loud. Gay is good, gay is proud.” Activist L. Craig Schoonmaker was the one who had suggested the word “pride” rather than “gay power.” In a 2015 interview with the podcast the Allusionist , he explained, “There’s very little chance for people in the world to have power. People did not have power then; even now, we only have some. But anyone can have pride in themselves, and that would make them happier as people, and produce the movement likely to produce change.”