Stonewall Inn Becomes First National Monument To Commemorate LGBTQ Rights

New York City's iconic Stonewall Inn just became the first national monument in the country to commemorate the fight for LGBTQ rights, by order of President Obama.



The Stonewall Riots, which began June 28, 1969 when LGBTQ people pushed back against a police raid targeting their community, sparked the modern gay rights movement.



The new monument, designated to remember the raid and the subsequent protests, will cover 7.7 acres of land, and will include the Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, and the surrounding areas where the riots took place.



“Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights,” Obama said in a web video announcing the designation. “I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country — the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one.”



