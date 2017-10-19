Why We Should All Be Reading To My Trans Sisters

The last letter in the book is from Charlie, taking her rightful place on the long list of trans women who have shaped the way we talk about, portray and help the trans community. Through Nail Transphobia, she travels the country giving free manicures to people who have never met a trans person before, with the aim of educating them and, well, just having a chat. She donates the money she makes at events to run free self-defence classes for trans and non-binary femmes. Publications such as The Guardian, the Independent and The Observer have named her as one of the most influential trans people today and this book is certain to cement that position as it brings about change for the next generation of trans women and allies alike. "I thought practical transition tips would be most useful to you – styling advice, makeup tips, how to cover a 5 o’clock shadow...but I then realised, as useful as they might be, this is what we get caught up in so often, and what our entire lives often become centred around." Reading the essays of other women, Charlie “realised that that’s not what it’s all about. What transition should be about is loving yourself and accepting yourself, because it’s the most radical act of self-love.”