The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Feature Top Spring Trends

When the calendar hits March, it’s perfectly appropriate to start diving into spring trends (even if you do have a few more weeks of winter to go, depending on where you are). That makes Paris Fashion Week, which takes place this year from February 28 to March 8, the perfect occasion to display them.
At least that was the thinking displayed by the attendees of the fall '22 shows. From colorblocked suiting and playful fringe to modern-day corsetry, the Paris crowd is losing their winter layers, and showcasing some of the warmer-weather trends we’ve been waiting months to sport.
This season’s roster includes an array of Y2K-inspired pieces, such as micro-mini skirts and festive embellishments, ‘90s skirt suits, and bold colors. While the runways give us a good idea of what will be trending next season, we all know it’s the people outside of the shows who have the final say.
Ahead, all the major spring trends worn at Paris Fashion Week.