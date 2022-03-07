The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Feature Top Spring Trends

Once the calendar hits March, it’s perfectly appropriate to start diving into spring trends (even if you do have a few more weeks of winter to go, depending on where you are). That made Paris Fashion Week, which began on 28 February and ends tomorrow, the perfect occasion to display them.
At least that seems to have been the thinking of the guests at the autumn '22 shows. From colour-blocked suiting and playful fringe to modern-day corsetry, the Paris crowd lost their winter layers and showcased some of the warmer-weather trends we’ve been waiting months to sport.
This season’s roster included an array of Y2K-inspired pieces, such as micro-mini skirts and festive embellishments, ‘90s skirt suits, and bold colours. While the runways gave us a good idea of what will be trending next season, we all know it’s the people outside of the shows who have the final say.
Ahead, all the major spring trends worn at Paris Fashion Week.