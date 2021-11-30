“I think if you're afraid of something, if you're afraid of wearing something, that might mean that you really want to wear it, and you should just give it a go. To get ready for yourself, it always makes you feel more hot and confident, because you are doing it for you, and not for someone else," Stalter continued. It may be a bizarre form of exposure therapy, but it works. You're the only person who has to live in your own body, and if you're wearing something because you want to try it, power to you. From time to time, it's great to break out of your routine and shimmy it up a bit. “The more you wear it, the more you'll get used to it. I think when I get scared about wearing something wild, I'm like, ‘Oh, it means that I actually really want to wear it,’ so I'll just do it. And then I always get compliments when I dress like that for myself.”