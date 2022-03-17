This NYC Columnist Loves Molton Brown (Almost) As Much As Buffy

Evan Ross Katz is a writer, podcast host, and high-pitched loudmouth whose works have appeared in the pages of GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Interview Magazine, Oprah Magazine, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Town & Country, and more. He is a fashion columnist at Paper Magazine, a contributor at The Cut and host of podcasts Shut Up Evan and Drop Your Buffs.
He is best known as the world’s preeminent Sarah Michelle Gellar historian and a "die-hard Buffy aficionado," according to Vogue — Katz's book about Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, is set to release on March 15. Katz is also notorious for being blocked on Twitter by Kim Cattrall in 2017 (she has since unblocked him). He was selected as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2021. The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
Advertisement
SUNDAY
Despite my Saturday-night dalliances, of which you’re not getting a diary for that, Sunday finds me waking up with the sun, reassessing my life choices, and getting to work on making repenting for my sins. It is The Lord's Day, after all. Repentance, for me, starts with skin care.
First things first: I'm washing my face. I’m using Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, among my favored go-tos. Then it's time for some essence; I love Mario Badescu Anti-Aging Glycolic Acid Toner. Next, time for serum: I’m going to do a generous amount — I'm big on generous amounts, you'll find — of Eve Lom Intense Hydration Serum. Under-eye care is very important to me, I get big bags, so I use Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles, which I love cause it also gives you a nice, but subtle, shimmer effect. Then, gotta lock it all in with my Belif True Cream - Moisturizing Bomb. Though I high-key love CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion. I’m brushing the teeth with Vardis Enamel Anti-Aging Toothpaste and covering up any pimples with Starface x Sesame Street; Big Bird is a classic fav of mine. Then I'm using Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum followed by Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil before I finally hit the hay.
Advertisement
shop 11 products
MONDAY
Monday morning is the start of the promotional tour for my book Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Born, which means lots of in-person interviews and Zoom meetings. As such, this is a day when I need to add a little bit of paint to the canvas. It begins with my facial routine as outlined on Sunday. Then I’m putting on Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer. Next, I like to get my brows in order with One/Size by Patrick Starrr BrowKiki Nourishing Clear Brow Gel. I like that it's clear and just gives everything a tidy look, without being too makeup heavy. I never want to look shiny on camera, so I opt for Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder. I finish off with a few spritzed of Snif Sweet Ash.
TUESDAY
I love a mani/pedi but I’m pretty particular about where I go to get one, and by particular I mean that there’s only one spot in the city I’ll go, and that’s Jinsoon Hand and Foot Spa. I'm all about hydration when it comes to my hands and feet, so I always opt for the Spirit of the Beehive mani/pedi, which helps boost circulation, relaxes your muscles, and increases skin elasticity. They use a unique warm paraffin wax, which they then wrap around your hands and feet until it hardens, and then is removed. Not only does it feel amazing, it’s fun to watch them peel back the hardened wax in one fell swoop.
Advertisement
I like to opt for color, but keep the manicure something more skin-tone and opt for something louder on the toes. Right now I’m really into pumpkin orange, but I feel a tangerine era imminent. If I'm doing a touch-up, I love to use Harry Styles’s Pleasing, which has this fab mushroom beige, opaque gloss formula that’s the perfect amount of eye-catching. Say I don’t have time for a stop at Jinsoon, I highly recommend Baby Foot. It gets rid of all the dead skin cells and is not joking when it says "baby" in the name. When I get home, a shower is required, which will have me using Molton Brown Hydrating Shampoo With Chamomile and their conditioner. A total Molton Brown-head am I, so I'm also using their Infusing Eucalyptus Bath & Shower Gel, though I love the Russian Leather, too.
shop 5 products
WEDNESDAY
I love an at-home mask. I got a bunch of sheet masks in Seoul, Korea that are outstanding. They never fail me. I also really like Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask.
THURSDAY
The hair needs done and that means I’m hauling it to Davide Hair Studio. Davide’s studio caters to people of all genders and the space, designed by John Leveroni of JPL Designs, is a little oasis away from the hustle and bustle of NYC streets, but located conveniently in Gramercy. Davide gives me a skin fade but curves the edges in a way that gives it a unique flair. He uses Cezanne Clarifying Shampoo, Cezanne Perfect Moisture Conditioner and a Cezanne Reboot Keratin Restorative Treatment to help make my hair look and feel healthy. I finish off with the Unite 7Seconds Masque to make sure every hair is in place.
Advertisement
FRIDAY
It’s time to get my brows down right, so I’m heading to Sania's Brow Bar. All of her staff are great, but the extra cost to see Sania, herself, for a Brow Grooming is well worth it to me. Afterwards, I’m heading a few blocks over to AbcV — and this is very much part of the beauty routine, okay! — and treating myself to a sea buckthorn and persimmon bowl, which includes whipped macadamia milk, 11 amaranth and ginger granola, bananas, cape gooseberries. Listen, if my gooseberries aren’t cape gooseberries, I ain’t having them. A quick spritz of vVardis Mouth Spray in Citrus Fresh before going on with my day, which includes a book signing for Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Born at the legendary Strand Bookstore in New York City.
SATURDAY
I’m taking my ass to Rescue Spa for their "Fix It All" facial. They don’t disappoint on the promise of a "magic toolbox for your face." They use three of my fav products, all Biologique Recherche: Biologique Recherche P50, BR Masque Vivant Rebalancing Face Mask and BR Crème Iso-Placenta Regenerating Face Cream. It’s all very Donna Meagle in Parks & Recreation saying "treat yoself."
When I get home, I’m giving my bum a necessary at-home facial with Studio Ready Hot Coffee Scrub. After all, you never know where the night may lead you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.