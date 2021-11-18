Starface x Sesame Street

Elmo Bundle

$35.07

Buy Now Review It

At Starface

Unclogs. Balances. Protects. The perfect Starface x Sesame Street bundle: Get your forever friend Big Elmo, plus an Elmo Refill and Elmo Lift Off Pore Strips. Bundle contains: • Big Elmo: 32 hydrocolloid pimple patches (conveniently packaged in a refillable Big Elmo compact with a mirror inside) that help prevent skin picking, absorb fluid, and reduce inflammation to shrink spots overnight. • Elmo Refill: 32 more Hydro-Stars to keep your skin cute and happy. • Elmo Lift Off Pore Strips: 8 pore strips that unclog pores and draw out dirt and oil without causing irritation.