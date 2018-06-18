Zoe Saldana On Raising Her Kids In A Gender Neutral Home

"The representation of Latinos in mainstream media is really poor. Usually the news that is out there is negative news of breaking the law. So there’s all these hidden figures of people of Latino decent that since they came to America they have been impacting the very fabric of our nation, and yet we don’t really know who they are. In reality, we are not really representing a big chunk of Americans right now by allowing those numbers to be what they are. It is our duty to help our nation evolve…the power of role models for young minds is just primordial. When a child has role models and people that he feels reflected through, then he is able to cultivate aspiration for his self or her self."