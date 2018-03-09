The Ladies Room
How Self-Help Author Lauren Zander Wants To Eradicate Lying

This life coach has helped missions of women (and Hugh Jackman) find their missions. Her mission didn't come easily, either.

This week on The Ladies Room, I talk with life coach Lauren Handel Zander. Lauren is the author of Maybe It's You: Cut the Crap. Face Your Fears. Love Your Life.
This isn't your average self help-book. Lauren is no bullshit. Her coaching methodology is taught at MIT, Stanford Graduate School of Business, NYU, and the New York City public school system. Lauren doesn't hold your hand through her coaching process, either. Instead, her process includes over eight hours of homework that encourages students to go back through their childhood to document some of their earliest hurts holding them back today. Lauren's mission is to eradicate lying — to ourselves and each other — so that we can live more honest lives. I read Lauren's book over Christmas, and it was the kick in the pants I needed to reevaluate my life. Check out the best moments from our interview above.
Check out the full interview with Lauren in this week's Ladies Room here. For more interviews like this, make sure you follow R29's Strong Opinions Loosely Held.
Released on March 9, 2018
