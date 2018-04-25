Emma Gray Guides Girls Through The Resistance

That was the inspiration behind her new book,. Because, in addition to a news cycle that feels like one long reality tv show, there’s just a lot of information to consume and evaluate. Who can you trust? It can begin to feel overwhelming. “Of course you are going to get exhausted. That is ok. The key is creating a sense of balance in your own life, finding the things that recharge your internal batteries, that truly bring you joy. Joy on its own can be sort of a radical act in times of darkness. So as long as you’re not totally just disconnecting from everything forever, I think it’s good to have a ritual of something that does recharge you, whether that’s yoga, whether that’s therapy, whether that’s spending time with close friends and family or binge-watching Netflix, which is certainly one of my personal self care habits. Just find the thing that allows you to open up space to do that more exhausting work.”