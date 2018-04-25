One Of The Most Successful Women In Comedy Comes Out Of The Writer's Room

But once you’re in, how do you stay there? Be good at taking criticism. “I love criticism. It’s so — it is hard. The best advice I ever got was from my friend Rob Bragin, who I worked with at Murphy Brown and he had gone to [University of California] Berkley, and back in the 60s with all the Berkley protests there was...the advice they gave the protesters when the police came to grab you was, ‘go limp,’ because you could do more damage to yourself if you struggled, and it also gave them a reason to hit you harder. So when you get criticism, go limp. Don’t take it, don’t get defensive, don’t fight back, you know, it’s just really great to just take it all in, ask questions — ‘why did you feel that way?’ — but the audience is so important and I give another piece of advice in the book, it’s that the only way that we can move forward creatively is to allow ourselves to be judged.”