RBG Documentary Trailed Avengers Infinity War

Sure, Avengers: Infinity War conquered the box office the past few weeks, but right behind it was a documentary about the life and career of an unlikely superhero: 85 year old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, RBG is one of the top non-fiction releases of the year.
The popularity of the film isn’t shocking. The feature provides unprecedented access to the pop culture icon known for her viral dissents and was made with the care and humor it deserves by an all-female crew. (Cohen tells me hiring women is “very easy to do”).
I sat down with the Emmy award-winning duo behind RBG in The Ladies Room where they told me more about RBG’s sense of humor. “Justice Ginsberg herself has a tremendous sense of humor. It’s sly. It’s dry but she loves to laugh. Her friendship with Justice Scalia, who was her ideological opposite on the Supreme Court, they had very different ideas and were often on different sides on big constitutional questions, but they were extremely good friends, and he was a funny guy.”
If RBG loves to laugh, what happened when she saw Kate McKinnon’s meme-making impression of her on Saturday Night Live?
“There was maybe a five second pause as Kate McKinnon began doing her skit, and then the Justice just starts cracking up. It’s maybe not what you’d expect from a serious minded, sober, intellectual, 85 year old justice, but she loved it.”
And we love her.
