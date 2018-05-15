RBG Documentary Trailed Avengers Infinity War

I sat down with the Emmy award-winning duo behind RBG in The Ladies Room where they told me more about RBG’s sense of humor. “Justice Ginsberg herself has a tremendous sense of humor. It’s sly. It’s dry but she loves to laugh. Her friendship with Justice Scalia, who was her ideological opposite on the Supreme Court, they had very different ideas and were often on different sides on big constitutional questions, but they were extremely good friends, and he was a funny guy.”