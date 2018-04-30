Amy Emmerich's Advice For Young Women On 50/50 Day

See more about this Episode
In honor of 50/50 day, a day of action dedicated to creating a more gender-balanced world in every field (including at home!), I sat down with Refinery29 Chief Content Officer and Emmy award-winning producer, Amy Emmerich. In our chat, she opens up about how she went from producing TV shows to leading a global digital media company.
Throughout her 20 year career producing TV and film, Emmerich always found strong, supportive women to work with despite it being a male dominated field. Emmerich got her start as an intern for the The Rosie O'Donnell show. Continuing to seek out strong women to learn from, Emmerich moved up: She went on to work for MTV Networks, the Travel Channel, and Vice Media. Today, Emmerich feels committed to creating a dialogue with a powerful generation of women around topics that matter.
Her advice for young women? “Go out and get some other advice… How am I doing? How does it look to you how I’m doing? I think there’s a certain self awareness you need today to also look at yourself. What has held you back. Is it pure circumstance, cause we know there’s those out in the world, that’s why its 50/50 day."
For more conversations from The Ladies Room, be sure to follow Refinery29’s Strong Opinions Loosely Held page.