Zoe Saldana's Latest Adventure: Telling Latinx Stories Online

"I'm focusing on the dream and the hopes that I have for my nation and for ourselves, and when I say 'ourselves,' I mean all Americans. I'm pretty sure that the challenge we will have is whether or not this becomes something that people can identify as a necessity — as, Oh: This is good content that represents me adequately and that I need more of because it is educating me, highlighting me, celebrating me, and inspiring me. The challenge is being a compatible match. That is something that obviously is a fear, but it is not in our control. All we can do is create high-premium content, put it out there, and make sure that the public sees it."