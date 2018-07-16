And let's admit it, most of these shows aren't about being a wife, they are just about women. After all, many don't even feature actual wives. Can you name a Real Housewife of New York who's actually married? No. But that's what's interesting about this cultural phenomena. Dr. Leonard explains that "Marriage is increasingly becoming a sign of wealth. Wealthy people marry in good numbers. Poor people are marrying in fewer. That is what's exacerbating wealth inequality. This consolidation of wealth from two wealthy people. The best thing a woman can do for her financial future is get married and stay married, but they have to be a viable economic partner.” And those are hard to find. But you know what's not? A show about wives.