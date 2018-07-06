Why Are Female Comedians Doing A Better Job Covering The News Than The News?

But according to Winstead, that isn't even the right question to ask, "The question should be 'Why are we not holding our media accountable to give us the news in a way that satire doesn't have to be where we get our news?' What it says is comedians are doing the best job reporting the news, and we should all be aghast at that." Winstead is obviously speaking from experience. As the co-creator of the Daily Show she knows that people do get their news from comedy and satire shows.