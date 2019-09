Saturday Night Live may make fun of dramatic scenarios that happen in the news and celebrity world, but that doesn't mean that the popular series doesn't have it's own bouts of serious drama with its own cast. Former cast member Jay Pharoah openly talked about what it was like to be on the series after landing in hot water and almost being fired, and then what it was like to later be actually fired from the series . Pharoah stopped by the radio station Hot 97 to talk about his relationship with the weekly sketch show, which still sounds really tense. His biggest problem with the series? “They put people into boxes… whatever they want you to do, they expect you to do," he said. "I’m fiery too… I’m not a yes n----."