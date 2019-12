Queen & Slim Director Melina Matsoukas Calls Out “Archaic” Film Industry

Queen & Slim, which was released in theaters on November 27, garnered mixed reactions from Black film critics and audiences alike. Viewers were torn by the movie's intense imagery and its controversial final scene dividing the audience into two factions: those who loved it and those who were pained by it. Mixed feelings aside, Queen & Slim is a fubu film. From its stunning soundtrack to its thoughtful costume design , the movie was created by people with Black people in mind. Is it possible, then, that HFPA was turned off by the production's insuppressible Blackness as well as the fact that a woman directed it? Matsoukas certainly thinks so.