Oh my gosh, yes. I made this — I don't want to say small, because what does that mean? — I made this very specific story about my family, and I even tried to not over explain things. There were times when non-Chinese people would be like, ‘Well, do you think people are going to get this?’ I'd be like, ‘I don't know. But sometimes I don't understand it.’ Right? When I go back to China, there's a lot of things I don't understand, but it doesn't get in the way of understanding the more important things. So, for example, there’s a character I call Goo-Goo where they were like, ‘Well, is it clear what her relationship is to the family?’ I'm like, “I don't know. I go back to China all the time where I don't know. I'm not totally clear about the relationship.”