How Awkwafina Shed Her Comic Persona For The Farewell

“The pilot was written before The Farewell, but what I did learn is that the older generations, older Asian people, they don't like talking about their feelings. It makes them uncomfortable. Westerners are used to purging, and that's how we get our emotions out. We confront them; we get closure; we talk about them. But that's not the way that they dealt with that. So, we have to be sensitive to that. There are certain things that I think [about] the way my dad dealt with my mom's death. These were things that I was never thinking about writing about. But I think that they should be in there. It's a little crazy. It's on Comedy Central, so it's not going to be like word for word [my life]. But there is always humor that comes out of sadness and realness.”