Story from Movies

The Most Badass Black Female Movie Heroines

Sesali Bowen
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: American International Pictures/Getty.
We’re in the midst of an industry-wide call for inclusivity. Hollywood is finally acknowledging a lack of diversity as one of its weaknesses. And it’s about time.
For the first time ever, the 2019 Golden Globes nominations were dominated by actors and directors of colour. It's a welcome start, but we still have a long way to go.
Viola Davis already reminded us that it’s opportunity, not talent, keeping black women from the roles that are so readily available to white women. This is especially true in movies. But that doesn’t mean that black actresses haven’t played some amazing characters on the big screen.
Scroll through for some of my favourite badass Black female characters.
Related Stories
To All The 'Token' Black Women I Grew Up With
If Beale Street Could Talk, It'd Thank Black Women
WOC Respond To Racial Stereotypes On Film

More from Movies

R29 Original Series