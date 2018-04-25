Meek Mill Shares His First Posts Since Being Released From Prison

It's been a long journey, but Meek Mill is finally a free man. The rapper was released from a prison in Pennsylvania after being incarcerated for nearly five months in what many, including Jay Z, have called an unjust sentence for violating his probation.
Currently out on bail, one of the first things Mill did once leaving prison was hit up social media to share insight from his sentence and the ways in which it has changed his life.
"While these past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters, and allies have helped me stay positive," he said in the Twitter thread. He also thanked Philadelphia's District Attorney 's office for helping him find justice, and revealed his plan to help others who have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Additionally, he confirmed that he will be returning to music and looked forward to reuniting with his family.
The rapper, who used to date Nicki Minaj, also shared an image with his seven-year-old son, Papi, who recently spoke out about his incarcerated father. During a #FreeMeekMill rally last weekend, Papi told a crowd of supporters that he misses his dad very much. “He picks me up from school sometimes, we do fun things…” he said. Once they were reunited last night, the father and son duo did one of those "fun things" and attended a basketball game together to celebrate his release.
Additionally, Kevin Hart, Rick Ross, Jay Z, and even the streaming service Spotify have all shared their excitement and relief over news of his release.
