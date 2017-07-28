Meek Mill Just Opened Up About His Breakup With Nicki Minaj

Though he spoke less of Nicki Minaj as a person and more as a prize that he won, the rapper still admitted that the breakup, for him, was a loss. "Of course, breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Ya heard? You want me to get up here and make up a lie or something, Kev? It's so easy to tell the truth now." From there, his response kind of derails into talking about how people see him as a threat.