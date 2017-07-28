Meek Mill Just Opened Up About His Breakup With Nicki Minaj

Earlier this week, rapper Meek Mill went on Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio station to talk about his new album Wins and Losses with host Cosmic Kev. The two did chat details about the album, but they also got into Meek's recent real life loss, his breakup with Nicki Minaj.
In January, Nicki Minaj confirmed many fans’ suspicions that she and Meek Mill had ended their two year relationship, and since then, we hadn’t heard much about the breakup from either side. Finally, Meek has spoken out about his feelings post-breakup. During the recent interview, Cosmic Kev asked Meek to identify different events in his life as wins or losses, a fun play on the name of his album, and when it came to his time with Nicki Minaj, Meek didn’t hesitate to identify that as a win.
He said, “It was a win. I got Nicki when I was…like, I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk Nicki Minaj — remember I had the rap about it? I bagged that. So, that was a win of course."
Though he spoke less of Nicki Minaj as a person and more as a prize that he won, the rapper still admitted that the breakup, for him, was a loss. "Of course, breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Ya heard? You want me to get up here and make up a lie or something, Kev? It's so easy to tell the truth now." From there, his response kind of derails into talking about how people see him as a threat.
One nice thing Meek did say about his ex is that he would still listen to his music. When asked, "Is a DJ still allowed to play Nicki records and Drake records?" Meek replied, "Yeah. They play it every time we're in the club. We listen to the radio, too, man. We gotta vibe sometimes to everybody's music… I DJ in the club. I was dropping Nicki's shit in the club. I ain't mad at her...If your song is fire, there's no way we're skipping past it. Period." Well, that's fairly kind, at least.
